Mayor describes dam as one of Qld’s ‘infrastructure failures’

bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey describes Paradise Dam as “one of the largest infrastructure failures in the history of Queensland.”

Cr Dempsey said that he met with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Wednesday about the decision on the dam.

The water would be released over a period of ten weeks to bring the dam down to 42 per cent, so that the dam’s owner could reduce the spillway height by five metres.

“Sunwater has confirmed that the failure of the dam is related to its original construction, not the 2011 or 2013 floods,” Cr Dempsey said.

“What the community wants is the technical report released and when safety concerns have been addressed, the restoration of our water resources.”

Sunwater was asked if the report was available to be looked at. The question was not answered but the entity is prepared to explain the issue further. .

Sunwater chairwoman Leith Boully said employees were examining the dam as part of a broader improvement plan when they found a fault.

“We discovered a structural problem relating to the concrete in the dam wall,” she said.

“Just this month we received confirmation that immediate action was necessary to ensure community safety. This resulted in Tuesday’s difficult announcement.”

She said the dam was safe but that in extreme weather conditions Sunwater could not guarantee its stability.