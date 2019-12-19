Mayor defends his CEO’s powers as Blackburn criticises move

MAYOR Jack Dempsey has defended the Bundaberg Regional Council’s chief executive taking on 103 new responsibilities, which will bypass certain matters being brought before councillors.

Chief executive Stephen Johnston has been given further responsibilities which can be passed onto council staff.

This was passed in the ordinary council meeting on Tuesday, despite objection from Cr Helen Blackburn, who holds the council’s governance portfolio.

Crs Judy Peters and Greg Barnes also voted against the motion.

Cr Dempsey said that the decision to delegate more powers to the chief executive would make the council more efficient.

“There are over 60 current pieces of legislation that councillors in Queensland have to comply with,” Cr Dempsey said.

“In order for the council to operate effectively and efficiently, and that’s about cutting red tape … it is necessary to delegate many (powers) to the CEO, who in turn delegate currently 70 per cent of delegations to other staff.

“This allows councils to focus on strategic issues.”

He said the decision came at the advice of the Department of Local Government, the Local Government Association of Queensland, and with advice from the council’s solicitors.

He said some of the main pieces of legislation the council was addressing by delegating powers to its CEO included the Human Rights Act 2019, which came into effect in the new year.

Speaking at the meeting, Cr Blackburn said the council was not necessarily better by giving its chief executive more power.

She criticised Mr Johnston’s previous management of environmental powers.

“I would question the CEO’s ability to effectively manage these delegations given the disastrous results in clearing part of the land bordering Baldwin Swamp environmental park and Gympie Estate without first coming to council to discuss clearing or the consequences of that clearing,” she said.

“While that land is freeholded by council it’s also a very wooded area that the community felt should be left as it was.

“A number of councillors were understandably subjected to irate phone calls and letters relating to the area that was cleared and given a lack of transparency of the decision that was made this erodes council’s reputation.”

Mr Johnstone was asked after the meeting if he would respond to Cr Blackburn’s criticism about the delegation of powers he has received this year.

“I’m not going to politicise it,” Mr Johnstone said in response.

But he supplied an LGAQ document about the powers that could be delegated to a council CEO, and those that could not be passed to staff.