Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mayor Jack Dempsey has questioned parking at the new Mon Repos turtle centre.
Mayor Jack Dempsey has questioned parking at the new Mon Repos turtle centre. Lori Cameron/NPWS
Politics

Mayor criticises lack of parking for new new turtle centre

Chris Burns
by
13th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG mayor Jack Dempsey used the council's "good news" website to criticise lack of parking at Mon Repos' new turtle centre.

The centre is due to be completed in November and will have up to 31 carparks for daytime visitors, although includes six disabled parks.

Night time turtle tours attendees would continue to use a bus shuttle service, which will help reduce the effects that lighting would have on loggerhead turtles.

But Cr Dempsey said the Mon Repos turtle centre upgrades, funded by the state government, will not have enough parks to support the peak tourist season.

Cr Dempsey said there were safety concerns with the parking shortage considering the likelihood that visitors will have to walk in the dark.

He said the state government was not set to the same standard of developers, who would normally be required to build enough carparking for a development's needs.

"As it currently stands, most visitors will have to walk or catch a bus from the main car park on Mon Repos Rd to access the centre," he said.

He said Bundaberg Sugar was prepared to offer its land near the facility for parking, which would be a better option than walking a kilometre.

A Department of Environment spokeswoman said it had to balance the project's needs with the protection of turtles, which were vulnerable to lighting.

To reduce lighting the department had made an effort to limit tree clearing in the area, which was taken into account after working closely with local environmental groups and the Bundaberg Regional Council.

The department would improve footpaths to encourage visitors to walk to the centre from the end of Mon Repos Rd.

"To further mitigate the effect of lights on turtles, the new centre has been designed to contain all light from within and only has minimal external lighting," she said.

"The structure itself is situated further back from the beach than the original centre, and will enhance the light barrier from the centre's surrounding developed areas."

mayor jack dempsey mon repos
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Mat on his journey from cop, to health battle, to success

    premium_icon Mat on his journey from cop, to health battle, to success

    News TEN years ago and at just 26-years of age, Mat Grills received earth-shattering news.

    • 13th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
    Process continues in mill merger

    premium_icon Process continues in mill merger

    News Mill's shareholders to get update soon

    • 13th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
    Massive expansion planned for Greensill’s packing shed

    premium_icon Massive expansion planned for Greensill’s packing shed

    News IF YOU thought the Greensill Farms packing shed on Windermere Rd was big, just wait...

    • 13th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
    The reason Milton Baker wears floral every Friday

    premium_icon The reason Milton Baker wears floral every Friday

    News A Northside Produce employee urges the community to get behind the Thank a Farmer...

    • 13th Sep 2019 5:00 AM