Mayor claims $4414 travel under scheme for former state MPs

FORMER police minister and Bundaberg MP Jack Dempsey claimed almost $4500 in a taxpayer-funded travel bill during the past financial year with former MPs charging taxpayers a combined travel bill of nearly $300,000.

The annual report of travel benefits for former state members of parliament shows the Bundaberg mayor charged taxpayers $4414.

The annual report lists the costs of each person, but does not record where their trips were taken, or when.

The NewsMail emailed the mayor to confirm when, where and what the trip entailed.

Cr Dempsey would only say the amount expended was "per guidelines for current and former members”.

Former Pumicestone MP Carryn Sullivan claimed the highest amount at $10,220 , followed by former member for Ferny Grove Glen Milliner with $9456.

But former premiers Campbell Newman, Anna Bligh and Peter Beattie declined the perk.

Seventy former Queensland MPs used the travel bonuses combining for a total of $292,710 on the public purse.

The lucrative scheme will close in December next year, following a 2014 decision by the Queensland Independent Remuneration Tribunal to close it, as the scheme was too costly and the public did not support it.