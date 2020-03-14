Mayor calls for calm amid coronavirus fears

INCUMBENT mayor and chair of Bundaberg's local disaster management group Jack Dempsey has called for residents to remain calm amid local coronavirus fears.

This morning a letter began to circulate social media claiming the region's first novel coronavirus case had been confirmed.

Cr Dempsey urged people to follow the advice of health experts and not to panic.

"Like everyone, I'm concerned about the evolving coronavirus situation," he said.

"I wish to reassure the community that Council has contingencies to maintain essential services such as rubbish collection, water and sewerage.

"We proved during the 2013 floods that we can keep our community safe in adverse circumstances.

"Stay calm and follow the advice of health experts. Don't panic."