Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mayor calls for calm amid coronavirus fears

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
14th Mar 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INCUMBENT mayor and chair of Bundaberg's local disaster management group Jack Dempsey has called for residents to remain calm amid local coronavirus fears.

This morning a letter began to circulate social media claiming the region's first novel coronavirus case had been confirmed.

Cr Dempsey urged people to follow the advice of health experts and not to panic.

"Like everyone, I'm concerned about the evolving coronavirus situation," he said.

"I wish to reassure the community that Council has contingencies to maintain essential services such as rubbish collection, water and sewerage.

"We proved during the 2013 floods that we can keep our community safe in adverse circumstances.

"Stay calm and follow the advice of health experts. Don't panic."

More Stories

Show More
bundaberg bunhealth coronavirus covid-19 jack dempsey novel coronavirus
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New council: What would happen in the first 100 days?

        premium_icon New council: What would happen in the first 100 days?

        News What would happen in the first 100 days of the new Bundaberg Regional Council? Our mayoral candidates give insight.

        Paramedics attend vehicle and pedestrian incident

        premium_icon Paramedics attend vehicle and pedestrian incident

        News PARAMEDICS were called to Bargara Rd last night.

        PICS: Dreds cop the chop

        premium_icon PICS: Dreds cop the chop

        News COMMUNITY spirit is high in Bundaberg, with plenty of locals signing up to the...

        Woman accused of $100k NDIS fraud

        premium_icon Woman accused of $100k NDIS fraud

        Crime Woman’s alleged $100k in false payments