From the Mayor: Bundy port push key to the future

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey says the region's future economic prosperity is linked to the port.

THANK you to the NewsMail (30/8) for reporting the need for a new governance model to drive investment in the Port of Bundaberg.

The future trade-related economic success of the Wide Bay Burnett is firmly linked to growth and expansion of the port.

If the region's trade and economic potential is to be fully realised, local commodities must be shipped through the Port of Bundaberg.

Analysis by Deloitte Access Economics last year showed how the region could imagine a more aspirational future economy - one where the region is integrated into national and global markets with investment that builds the trade potential of the region.

Their study identified there needs to be investment in port-related infrastructure, such as connectivity to the North Burnett Minerals province and development of berthing facilities.

Modelling showed that investment of $2.96 billion in infrastructure would deliver an extra $6 billion in gross regional product and 24,735 additional jobs.

Deloitte concluded that growth of the Port is critical for the Wide Bay Burnett to go forward.

The reality is that growth can't occur unless the port is upgraded and modernised, which requires a bold vision and significant capital.

Council has been working with Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) to achieve these goals and we'll continue to seek a collaborative approach.

Council doesn't have the capability or the resources to run a port, which is why I've asked the Queensland Government with assistance from the Coordinator-General to establish a new Government Owned Corporation.

The Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils has supported this call.

There needs to be a board of skilled directors who are dedicated to serving the Wide Bay Burnett and solely committed to developing the Port of Bundaberg's full potential.

This model would better position the port as a much-needed enabler of regional trade and economic growth.