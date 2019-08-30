Mayor backs call for new group to takeover Bundy's port

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey said a new government controlled entity should take control of the local port to capitalise on economic opportunities.

"We want to be in control of our own destiny," Cr Dempsey said.

The proposed entity would have a board of representatives connected to the region's economic prosperity.

On Wednesday, Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said an organisation such as Bundaberg Regional Council should control the port's operations.

When asked if the council would be able to manage challenges running the port, Mr Bennett said; "council has approved major projects every day".

Cr Dempsey said the port was an important asset when it came to growing the region's economy in the long-term.

"After almost a decade of management by Gladstone Ports Corporation, the Port has seen no significant increase in trade or throughput or major infrastructure investment, and only one cruise ship visit," Cr Dempsey said.

"I believe that a new government-owned corporation should be established to manage and operate the Port of Bundaberg for it to be developed and realise its full potential.

"I've written to the government asking that a new government-owned corporation be established, with a board comprising stakeholders who have an interest in the economic growth and success of our region. The Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils also supports this proposal."

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said GPC was the right entity to look after the port.

"(There's) a very strong representation for Bundaberg on the board of GPC and so I have faith we're seeing the growth happen … in terms of assets here, in terms of partnerships here," Mr Bailey said.

"That's what people want to see. They want to see more jobs, they want to see growth, and that's what they are seeing at the port."

According to GPC documents, the Port of Bundaberg's past financial year's tonnage doubled compared to the 2012-13 financial year.

In the 2018-19 financial year there was 548,288 tonnes through 27 vessels at the Port.

This was mostly bulk sugar exported to Japan, Indonesia, and the United States.

Ownership of assets is a matter for the Queensland State Government, the Gladstone Ports Corporation says.

"On the back of record exports and products through its three port precincts of Gladstone, Bundaberg and Rockhampton, Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) has seen growth in trade and diversity at all three locations," the corporation said in a statement in response to Cr Dempsey's comments.

"Since taking over the responsibility for the Port of Bundaberg in 2009, GPC has more than doubled the trades through the precinct.

"When operated by the then Bundaberg Port and later the Port of Brisbane, port trade consisted primarily of sugar and molasses.

"GPC has facilitated the introduction of wood pellets, silica sand and gypsum trade - on top of those new trades foreshadowed coming in the near future. This included the facilitation of Knauf plasterboard manufacturing business that has delivered significant jobs to Bundaberg."

The statement outlined a number of recent developments which it said demonstrated its capability.

"The outlook is bright and GPC remains confident the Port of Bundaberg will continue to go from strength to strength and is committed to exploring new opportunities for the port moving forward," the statement said.