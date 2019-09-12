Mayor backs Bundy as site of government department

BUNDABERG mayor Jack Dempsey has seen a political opportunity for Bundaberg, pitching the city as an ideal site for the State Government's proposed Office for Rural and Regional Queensland.

Last week Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there would be a new office, while also announcing two new Department of Premier and Cabinet Offices for Maryborough and Rockhampton.

There would also be community forums in the regions every three months.

Cr Dempsey said there was benefit in increasing communication between the regions and government.

He wrote a letter to the Premier yesterday, which suggested the Bundaberg multiplex as an ideal location for the first forum.

"One of the issues I want to put on the table is to get the state government involved with a regional deal for Bundaberg," Cr Dempsey said, referring to the federal government's $173 million commitment for local projects which also seeks addition funds from the state government.

He said that Bundaberg would also be an appropriate location for the Office for Rural and Regional Queensland.

"I invite you to establish this new office in Bundaberg, which as you know is the primary agricultural centre in Queensland," Cr Dempsey said in his letter.

"We also offer a geographic link between the populous south east corner and north Queensland." Ms Palaszczuk said she wanted the government to be more responsive and focus more on the regions.

"Boosting our regional presence will give rural and regional Queenslanders better access and stronger relationships with government, and ensure they are front of mind in our decision making," she said.