Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Politics

Mayor and councillors' pay set to rise

20th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
THE bank balances of Bundaberg's Mayor and Councillors are set to jump by 2.1 per cent, after the Local Government Remuneration and Discipline Tribunal recommended an above-inflation pay rise.

Mayor Jack Dempsey will pocket $155,067, Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor $102,019 and all remaining councillors $89,775 a year, unless the council resolves otherwise.

The 2.1 per cent pay hike, which has been recommended for councils across the state except Brisbane - which is covered by a different legislation - would come into effect from July 1 this year.

Local councils are assigned categorises which determine the pay scale and being classed as category 4, Bundaberg Regional Council's remuneration for mayors and councillors is the same as Fraser Coast, Gladstone and Rockhampton regions councils.

Under the the recommended changes, Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate will be eligible to receive up to $253,006 a year, making him the the second highest paid mayor in the state behind Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk.

The mayors of Mackay and Toowoomba would receive $179,552 while the mayors of councils including Banana Shire and Cherbourg would get $106,100.

