MAYHEM: Youths went beserk in orgy of larrikinism in 1970

POLICE drew batons in a bid to control crowds of youths who went berserk outside the Bundaberg Post Office in an orgy of destruction and larrikinism on New Year's Eve, 1970.

The NewsMail reported on January 2 that an eyewitness described the incidents as "really frightening".

"You would have to see it to believe it, the witness said.

"If this is a sample of our young generation then God help us."

The NewsMail said the five uniformed officers and two detectives on duty were powerless to control the surging,struggling mass of people.

The riot started about 12.15am on January 1 as police arrested two motor cyclists for speeding and creating undue noise.

Several young men who tried to intervene and help stop the riot were attacked and beaten.

One of them was knocked down between two motorcycles, kicked and punched and suffered exhaust burns on his arm.

He was taken to hospital to be x-rayed.

Other incidents included:

■ Council rubbish bins around the square were set on fire. One bin was thrown through a front window of the post office and another on top of the traffic light signal box.

■ A cast iron weight scale which had been located on the post office verandah for many years was smashed to pieces.

■ Youths climbed to the top of the Soldier's Monument.

■ A young motorcyclist and his female passenger stripped and rode naked along Bourbong Street.

■ A car with six youths sitting on the bonnet raced down the main street.

■ A speeding motorcyclist, travelling at an estimated 60mph, squeezed between two cars "touching both but not coming to grief".

It was suggested afterwards that more police should have been on duty and that the fire brigade should have been called on to hose down the rioters