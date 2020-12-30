MAYDAY CALL: How VMR helped distressed skipper

Bundy Rescue is currently slowly making its was back to Burnett Heads after a Mayday call was received just before 8am.

UPDATE: Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg's Bundy Rescue is on a slow trip back to Burnett Heads after this morning's rescue mission.

Taking to social media, the local VMR wrote that a mayday call was received at the base just before 8am from a Trimaran that had been 'demasted and was taking on water'.

"The initial call was that the lone sailor was abandoning ship and taking to a tender," the post read.

"Initial attempts [to] pin point the location of the vessel were hampered due to the aerial being now at water level and communication scratchy.

"Once the EPIRB had been activated a location was obtained and Police co-ordinated a rescue mission."

The search involved Bundy Rescue steaming at best speed about 25nm from Burnett Heads.

"Seas of over 2m and squally winds reduced speed to under 10 knots at times with the rescue vessel taking waves over the bow," the post read.

"The Bundaberg based RACQ Lifeflight helicopter was also tasked and maintained station over the stricken vessel until the arrival of Bundy Rescue.

"The bulk carrier "Taihua Star" (which had just left Bundaberg Port) was tasked by AMSA to also attend the location and provide some relief from the seas and wind whilst the operation was underway.

"It will be a slow trip home for the crew of Bundy Rescue only able to travel at 6 knots due to conditions."

EARLIER: A recovery and retrieval mission is currently underway about 25nm northeast off the Bundaberg coast.

Acting Inspector Michael McGarry said there was one person on board the vessel which has had mechanical failure.

He said Volunteer Marine Rescue and a helicopter from Canberra were aiding in the rescue efforts.

"Our information is that the skipper of the vessel, who's the only occupant, is safe," he said.

He said sea conditions today were "very, very challenging" when the vessel became in distress in 2m swells.

While challenging conditions do pose a threat to rescue crews, Act Insp McGarry said those tasked to the job were very good at what they did.

"I'm sure they'll retrieve him safely," he said.

"We've got a cargo vessel out there at the moment as well which is assisting with the recovery of the vessel; we're hoping that the vessel will be towed back to shore."

Act Insp McGarry said conditions can change quickly out on the water and reminded boaties to ensure their safety equipment was up-to-date, on-board electronic systems were working and that someone knows where you are at all times.

"It can literally save your life," he said.