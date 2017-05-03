May the froth be with you: coffee staff get into the spirit

MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU: Kirsty Scurr and her Gloria Jeans colleagues are serving coffees in Star Wars costumes tomorrow.

COFFEE they will make, and dress up they will.

Tomorrow is May the Fourth - the universal day of celebration for Star Wars fans - and the force is strong with the staff at Gloria Jeans at Hinkler Central.

They will all be dressing up and getting into the spirit of the day, from Darth Vader to Storm Troopers - although, as owner Jodie Brooks says, "Princess Leia's full outfit might not fit behind the counter”.

Leading the charge with Leia-style hair and a Darth Vader outfit complete with light saber is Kristy Scurr, who said she was converted to the culture only a year ago.

"My friends got me into it,” Ms Scurr said.

"They kept talking about it so I thought, fine, I'll see what you guys are on about and ever since then ... (I loved) everything about it.

"I didn't really know what the whole thing was about until I watched them.”

DRINK COFFEE, YOU WILL: Kirsty Scurr and Jodie Brooks are gearing up to serve customers in Star Wars costume tomorrow at Gloria Jeans for May the Fourth. Eliza Goetze

She first watched them from episode one to eight, and then the "machete” order - a strategic order devised by hardcore fans.

Her favourites? It's a tough contest between Han Solo and the villainous Vader.

"It's his personality - he's badass,” she said.

"Every time he walks in the theme music starts playing.”

Last year Ms Scurr was escorted to her prom by nine Star Wars characters from the Bundaberg Queensland Star Wars Appreciation Society group, in a Darth Vader-themed Jeep.

"It started off as a joke ... then I thought there were only going to be a couple ... then I was told there were nine and I was so excited - I was in the car, jumping in my seat,” she said.