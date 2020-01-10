May Mitchell announces her campaign for Division 9 seat

May Mitchell has announced that she will be a candidate for Division 9.

Mrs Mitchell said that as a councillor she wanted to increase liveability, encourage business, limit rate increases, and to boost outdoor recreation, and she would work with each of the councillors and the mayor to achieve these things.

She intended on resigning from her role as senior revenue recovery officer if she became Division 9’s representative, and would take leave next month to focus on her political campaign.

Her campaign marks a return to local government politics.

She ran for Division 6 in the 2016 local government election, but during her campaign strategy the boundary changes shifted her residence into Division 9.

The division had been won by Scott Rowleson with 40.5 per cent of the votes, but among the four candidates, it was Mrs Mitchell, at 32.4 per cent, who was his most competitive rival.

Mrs Mitchell decided to run again following the vacancy of long-running Division 9 councillor Judy Peters, who will not recontest.

So far she is the second candidate for the division and will campaign against computer businessman Geoff Augutis.

“Cr Peters’ retirement will leave a lot of people at a loss for who to vote for in March,” Mrs Mitchell said.

“I hope to make that decision easier for them, having nearly 33 years local government experience, knowing the area, and wanting to grow.

“Although the Bundaberg region is doing okay, I believe we can improve, if, as a community we do more to encourage business, employment and liveability in the region.”

She described herself as a “tuned in listener” to community needs, and issues she wanted to discuss with her division included alternate access in Belle Eden Estate, and improvements to Daph Geddes Dog Off-leash Area.

“This central recreation spot is underused,” Mrs Mitchell said.

“Onsite seating, shade, water and lighting for inclusive and comfortable use during the day and early evening would change that.”

Mrs Mitchell said she supported changes to local government legislation aimed at tackling transparency, and which ensured that campaign donations and spendings were disclosed.

“Early disclosure of donations to candidates allows voters to know who is behind each candidate,” she said.