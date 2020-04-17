May miracle: Broncos star’s remarkable ACL recovery

How many weeks, Matt? Lodge is on track to be fit for the competition restart. Picture: Annette Dew

The May 28 NRL launch date is also set to be the return of Broncos enforcer Matt Lodge in a remarkable recovery from injury.

The barnstorming prop forward will sit down with an orthopaedic surgeon in a fortnight's time in a bid to get the all clear to return to the footy field.

It comes after Lodge collapsed during a training session at Red Hill in mid-February in what was feared to be a season-ending ACL injury.

However, the 24-year-old has escaped the worst with the Broncos confirming their frontrow leader is set for a return to rugby league in six weeks' time - just in time for the relaunch of the 2020 NRL season.

The Broncos revealed Lodge will meet with Dr Tim McMeniman just days out from the club's "pre-season" in preparation for the May 28 NRL return.

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold was buoyed by the news his front-rower was in line to make a return but was not prepared to take any unnecessary risks.

"He's progressing really well," Seibold said.

"If he gets the all-clear from the specialist in two weeks we'd expect him to be doing some training when we get back on the training paddock in May.

"All going well, as long as there's nothing unforeseen we'd probably expect Lodgey to be there or thereabouts once we start playing again if May 28 is the day.

"Obviously we've got time. He and the medical staff could've pushed it if we were still playing in this period.

Jack Bird’s horror run of injuries continued. Picture: AAP/Darren England

"But we need to make sure we look after him in the long term and we've got time to do more rehab and keep his knee in a brace for longer.

"We'll be smart about that, but we've always thought it'd be about 12 weeks and there's nothing to suggest that he won't be available."

Lodge's injury was compounded by the loss of utility Jack Bird to a season-ending ACL injury just two days out from the NRL season opener last month.

The club will also have veteran Alex Glenn make his captaincy debut once the season gets back underway after missing the first two rounds due to a hamstring injury.

Brodie Croft (shoulder), Jordan Kahu (calf) and Corey Oates (ribs) have also recovered from their respective injuries to be fit to play Round 3.

