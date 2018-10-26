May bagels her way to tennis win in Rocky

TENNIS: Bundaberg's Chelsea May admits her tennis form is some of the best in her short career so far.

The talented teenager achieved a rare feat on Sunday as she won the Junior Development Series state finals in under-15 girls at Rockhampton.

May won the opening three matches on Saturday in her pool group for the loss of just 10 games to qualify in first spot for the semis the following day.

The Bundaberg Tennis Club player then won the semi 6-4 6-4 against Hannah Gabel before claiming the final in dominant fashion.

May, against wildcard Francis Corpe, didn't lose a game in the decider winning 6-0 6-0.

A double bagel happens rarely in tennis, in a final it almost never happens.

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have only achieved the feat five times combined in their professional career to date.

May admits she knew what to expect in the final, after playing Corpe before in other events.

"I've been pretty strong against her, so I kept playing to what I knew well,” she said.

"The first few games were pretty consistent and then I just kept it going.”

May added the state title to her success in the JDS where she won the circuit series and the final of the competition in Gladstone earlier this month.

She said her serve had helped her achieve the wins.

"It's doing pretty good at the moment,” she said.

"I served only 10 double faults in the tournament and hit plenty of aces.

"I believe it was one of the best tournaments I have ever played.”

The goal now for May is to be selected for the Junior Teams Carnival, which will be held in Brisbane at multiple venues from December 15 to 19.

"I just want to thank Murray Whitbread my coach for telling me exactly how to play and to my parents for taking me everywhere to play,” she said.