Maughan is ready to inspire his troops

Reece Maughan crashes through the Brothers to score a try for the Waves Tigers.

LEAGUE: If The Waves win this year’s Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade title, don’t be surprised if two people lift the shield when it’s handed to the club captain.

The Waves captain Reece Maughan has revealed he plans to lift the trophy with Dan McLennan if the Tigers succeed in winning back-to-back titles.

The Tigers play Past Brothers in the decider at Salter Oval this afternoon.

Maughan took over from McLennan after the captain suffered a season-ending injury in May.

The forward said while the playmaker would not be part of the team physically today, he would be there in a mental capacity.

“If he was still playing he’d be the captain and leading the boys,” Maughan said.

“I’d love to (lift the shield with Dan).

“We’ll do something, that’s for sure.”

Maughan said while his chance to lead had come about in difficult circumstances, he was proud to captain the team.

“It’s an absolute honour the boys trust in me to lead them through the day.

“I’ve captained a few sides in my time but I’ve never done it in a grand final,” he added.

“This is a big occasion, this is what you live for.”

Maughan said The Waves was a club he was happy to play football for.

It was even better being at the same club as his family, with cousin Ross Larsen also playing.

“It’s good to have the family around and cheering you around, not booing you,” Maughan said.

“It’s good to be playing with him (rather) than play against him.

“I think he’s been one of the best forwards in the competition.”

Maughan said the team had a good chance of winning if they stuck to a good defence and played to their game plan.

The final game of today, the decider starts at 4.30pm.