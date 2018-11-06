Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brighton's Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan
Brighton's Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan
Soccer

Ryan rewarded: Socceroo beats PL stars to scoop award

6th Nov 2018 7:11 AM

SOCCEROOS goalkeeper Maty Ryan has been rewarded for his incredible run of form by scooping the PFA Fans' Player of the Month Award for October!

 

The Brighton stopper actually tied with Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the fan vote, but took home the award after playing more minutes than the in-form striker - the tie-breaker for the award.

Other nominees included Manchester City's Fernandinho, Chelsea's Ross Barkley, Manchester United's Anthony Martial and teammate Shane Duffy.

The PFA labelled the vote 'one of the closest monthly competitions we've ever run,' with the Socceroo emerging victorious by the most slender of margins.

Ryan kept three consecutive clean sheets in October, and made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the English top flight.

He's also nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month Award which will be announced later this month.

Related Items

Top Stories

    Bundy punters blow $116m in 2 years on pokies

    premium_icon Bundy punters blow $116m in 2 years on pokies

    News IN THE last two years more than $116 million has been blown on the pokies in Bundy, and the staggering amount continues to climb.

    Family heartbreak as mum and daughter die in head-on

    premium_icon Family heartbreak as mum and daughter die in head-on

    News Tributes flow for family ripped apart by fatal crash

    Water quality closes popular Bargara lagoon

    premium_icon Water quality closes popular Bargara lagoon

    Environment Water quality has dropped significantly in the past two weeks

    Bundy focus: Fashion fit for the Cup

    premium_icon Bundy focus: Fashion fit for the Cup

    News IT'S the race that stops a nation ... time to look the part

    Local Partners