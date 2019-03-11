ODI rookie wows world but who is Ashton Turner?

Ashton Turner scored 84 not out to help Australia chase down a record total in India. Picture: AFP

Ashton Turner's first effort for Australia was bowling four overs of off-spin as a 20-year-old for an undermanned national team in an Ashes tour game against Sussex in 2013.

Six years later the now 26-year-old West Australian has etched his name in the history books as a key cog in his country's greatest ever one-day international run chase.

No-one has played more Big Bash games for the Perth Scorchers than Turner so when the job in Mohali turned in to Twenty20 style chase, the second-gamer was the man for the job.

"We have seen Ash do this in the Big Bash. But for him to come out on the world stage, second ODI, to play an innings like that is phenomenal," Turner's Aussie teammate Peter Handscomb said.

"I think it became a T20 chase about 15 overs out. The run rate was over 10s, but close to 12s at some stage.

"Ash picked his bowlers beautifully. He knew who to target and then other guys to sit on and respect. For a guy playing his second game that was a beautiful, mature knock.'

Maturity is a Turner trademark. He captained his club side, Fremantle, as a 19-year-old.

He was an all-rounder then, and off-spin was his way in to that Australian side back in 2013, when Turner was in England along with Travis Head and Ashton Agar, part of a Cricket Australia exchange program.

Agar-agar made his Test debut that series, famously falling short of a century on debut at Manchester.

Turner's return to the national side took more time, and after he ditched his bowling because of constant shoulder injuries which required multiple operations.

The should problems forced him to drill down on his batting however, and the national return came via a T20 debut for Australia in 2017, the first of five caps.

The last two came only last month, in India. Turner was picked on the back of his 378 runs in the Big Bash, 216 of which came in boundaries.

He hit six sixes and five fours in his 84 in Mohali too. But while Turner may be a big-hitter, he's not a brash batsman.

He's described as a "meat and potatoes" type of guy, a solid citizen more likely to be found in tracksuit pants and a T-shirt rather than looking for any time in the spotlight.

Turner was so far from the spotlight, he wasn't even playing in Mohali until he got to the ground and found out Marcus Stoinis was injured.

"It was a last-minute (change) to transition my mind from not playing to playing," he said.

"I feel like I've had a great opportunity to hit lots of balls in the nets and get used to these conditions behind the scenes. I had a lot of confidence I was ready to go if I was given the chance."

It's hard to think Turner won't be getting lots more chances too after an innings which could have earned him a ticket to the World Cup.