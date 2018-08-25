Menu
The new alphabet décor which will fit out the Camira McDonald's in Ipswich. Picture: Supplied
Business

Mature-aged workers wanted

by Ashleigh Howarth
25th Aug 2018 2:15 PM
AN international food giant has put the call-out for mature-aged workers and parents returning to the workforce to apply for dozens of new jobs on offer west of Brisbane.

Between 70-80 jobs are up for grabs at a new McDonald's restaurant currently under construction in Camira, in Ipswich.

The building stage has been moving quickly, with the frame for the roof and the walls already up.

Owner Lisa Mackintosh said the restaurant would ultimately employ about 300 people, making her one of the region's biggest employers.

She said applicants interested in a position within the business should apply directly via the McDonald's website.

"In particular, we are looking for mature-aged workers and mums with kids who are looking to return back to work.

"We have a lot of young people who have applied, which is great, but we do need that balance.

"With the restaurant being open 24 hours, we will also need overnight staff.

"We are doing some bulk hiring over the weekend but we will also be doing more hiring in the next couple of weeks."

The Camira restaurant will be the first in the country to install McDonald's new alphabet decor. It will also feature a dual-lane drive-through, a double-story playground and a party room.

Ms Mackintosh hopes to have the grand opening by the end of October.

"All the equipment has been ordered, it's now just a matter of getting the build finished," she said.

