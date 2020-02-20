Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW HOME: Meet Lumholtz's tree kangaroo, Matty, who is settling in nicely into his new home at Snakes Downunder.
NEW HOME: Meet Lumholtz's tree kangaroo, Matty, who is settling in nicely into his new home at Snakes Downunder.
News

Matty calling Childers zoo home

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
20th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOU can now see “Matty” sitting among the treetops at Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo.

The visually impaired Lumholtz’s tree-kangaroo was welcomed two weeks ago and Snakes Downunder’s Ian Jenkins said the marsupial was settling in nicely.

Mr Jenkins said being visually impaired, it took Matty several days before he started to relax in the new environment, but he was now feeding well and moving about the tree tops.

Matty is believed to be four or five years old – equivalent to being in his early to mid teens.

Mr Jenkins said tree-kangaroos were solitary animals, unless breeding, and Matty would be on his own in the enclosure.

But there is potential to build another enclosure around his for a female.

Snakes Downunder is at 51 Lucketts Rd, Childers.

bundaberg childers snakes downunder
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP: Tourism recovery grants open for Bundy

        premium_icon MP: Tourism recovery grants open for Bundy

        News BUNDABERG may have missed out on bushfire recovery funding under the DRFA, but may be eligible for another grant.

        Bee happy with alternative therapy

        premium_icon Bee happy with alternative therapy

        News A NATIVE bee guru is visiting the region to talk about the benefits of bee therapy...

        Have your say on proposed South Kolan works

        premium_icon Have your say on proposed South Kolan works

        News THE state government and local representatives are calling on locals to have their...

        How the coronavirus could impact CQU

        premium_icon How the coronavirus could impact CQU

        News Despite universities across the nation potentially being impacted financially by...