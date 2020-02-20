Matty calling Childers zoo home

NEW HOME: Meet Lumholtz's tree kangaroo, Matty, who is settling in nicely into his new home at Snakes Downunder.

YOU can now see “Matty” sitting among the treetops at Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo.

The visually impaired Lumholtz’s tree-kangaroo was welcomed two weeks ago and Snakes Downunder’s Ian Jenkins said the marsupial was settling in nicely.

Mr Jenkins said being visually impaired, it took Matty several days before he started to relax in the new environment, but he was now feeding well and moving about the tree tops.

Matty is believed to be four or five years old – equivalent to being in his early to mid teens.

Mr Jenkins said tree-kangaroos were solitary animals, unless breeding, and Matty would be on his own in the enclosure.

But there is potential to build another enclosure around his for a female.

Snakes Downunder is at 51 Lucketts Rd, Childers.