Pie’s courage a sign of new standards

THEY are the longest three seconds in football.

Collingwood defender Matthew Scharenberg went back with the flight of the ball and stretched his arms out over his head fully knowing he was going to get poleaxed.

Like a sitting duck, the backman showed extraordinary courage in the second term as charging Blue Jarrod Garlett smashed into Scharenberg in the marking contest, leaving the Magpie writhing on the ground in pain.

The 22-year-old brushed the trainers away, of course, and racked up another 21 polished disposals only days after signing a fresh two-year contract extension.

But, for a bloke who has done two knees and also had serious foot problems, you could understand if he found a way to avoid the contact entirely in that crucial moment.

But instead, the No.6 draft pick knowingly got hit by a freight train.

Matthew Scharenberg backs back into Jarrod Garlett.

And, in a dour 20-point win for Collingwood, this will surely be the first highlight Nathan Buckley shows on Monday as the Magpies notched their fifth-straight victory for the first time since 2012.

So much of this match was about Carlton's fight and the continued impressive showings from Patrick Cripps and Charlie Curnow after losing two men to injury.

Cripps in particular is surely racking up the Brownlow Medal votes.

But the Magpies are now inside the top four on percentage and are looking more disciplined, selfless, balanced, threatening and dangerous than they have in a few years.

And Buckley will have to somehow find space for Darcy Moore against Gold Coast next weekend in a defence which restricted the opposition to less than 80 points for the eighth time this season.

Aaron Mullett and Dale Thomas after the game. Picture: Michael Klein

For Scharenberg and the Magpies, there was significant symbolism against Carlton and former Collingwood premiership player Dale Thomas.

There was trademark cheek from Thomas who twice got under the skin of Mason Cox, helping spark an all-in melee on the half-time siren.

But more importantly, Scharenberg was the player Collingwood received for Thomas after on-trading pick No.11 (the compensation for Thomas) to West Coast for pick No.6 in the 2013 national draft.

A chirpy Thomas was OK, but his future beyond this year is uncertain.

The Pies have taken some pain in recent years, missing finals in each of the past four seasons.

But Collingwood is coming good in 2018, and so is Scharenberg.

No doubt Buckley will highlight his courage on Monday.