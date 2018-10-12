Mr Brown’s boy to step up in Guineas

Trainer Matthew Brown is delighted to have a runner in Saturday's Ladbrokes Caulfield Guineas. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

AT 25, Matthew Brown will stand out as trainers leg their jockeys up for the Caulfield Guineas on Saturday.

Mr Exclusive will be Brown's first Group 1 runner in three years as a trainer and he thinks his colt can finish in the top five.

Mr Exclusive finished fourth in the Caulfield Guineas Prelude behind Native Solder at his last start. Brown trained his 10th winner of the season on Thursday when Kalalo won at Mornington.

Mr Exclusive is raced by a syndicated headed by the trainer's father, Scott, and mother Linda.

His father bred Mr Exclusive and is Brown's biggest backer, as he owns the property that Brown trains from at Cranbourne.

Scott Brown has Group 1-winning experience, having part-owned Angelic Light and Turn Me Loose.

"I'm stoked to have a runner in a Caulfield Guineas," Brown said. "It's very exciting and hopefully having Group 1 runners will be something I do on a regular basis."

He is hoping his next Group 1 runner may not be that far away as he's aiming Exclusively Ours for the VRC Oaks.

Brown will give 32 year-old jockey Brian Higgins his first ride in a Group 1 race.

"He does a lot of work for us and rides a lot for us so it's exciting to give Brian his opportunity as well," he said