TRY TIME: ISIS player Zakarey Bainbridge fends off the Brothers defence to score at Salter Oval on Saturday.
Rugby League

MATTER OF STATS: Bundaberg Rugby League is finally back

Matthew McInerney
by
25th Mar 2018 8:41 PM

MATTER of Stats looks at the numbers from the Bundaberg Rugby League each week: try and point scorers, attacking and defensive milestones, and other random stats.

Nine Isis Devils players' earned their way on to the official scoresheet after their huge opening round win.

The Devils scored 12 tries as they ran out 68-point winners against Maryborough Brothers, one of two teams to be held scoreless on opening weekend..

Of the nine point-scorers, only two - Tim Cole and Royce Blair - played for the Devils in 2017.

One of those seven imports, Zak Bainbridge, ended the first weekend as the competition's leading point-scorer courtesy of his try and 10 goals (24 points).

It puts him eight points clear of the James Prichard, who scored two tries and kicked four goals for Wests Panthers.

Prichard's 16-point haul powered the Panthers past Past Brothers 28-4.

 

TOUCHDOWN: Wests player Tyson Douglas crosses the line to score at Salter Oval on Saturday.
Wests' three point-scorers - Prichard, Tyson Douglas and William Nagas - was the fewest number of individual point-scorers across the four winning teams.

Only one man finished the first weekend with a hat-trick, as Luke Waters completed the feat for Wallaroos.

Waters' three-try effort places him third on the point-scoring list, and the only man in double figures who has not kicked a goal.

Two of his teammates, Luke Beatty and Jack Horder, are among three players who scored points but haven't scored a try.

They kicked two and one goals respectively as Wallaroos beat Easts Magpies 26-0.

 

CONVERTED: The Waves half back Clinton Horne kicks for goal at Salter Oval on Saturday.
The other two men, Waves Tigers signing Clinton Horne and Hervey Bay winger Nathan McDonnell, kicked four and two goals respectively in their battle.

Horne kicked four goals as the Tigers earned a 28-12 win against his former club, one of three former Seagulls in The Waves' starting side.

 

RUN IT: The Waves player Reece Maughan breaks the defensive line at Salter Oval on Saturday.
His teammate Reece Maughan is the only forward who scored more than one try on opening weekend, his double putting him among the backs atop the try-scoring table.

The Waves' 16-point winning margin was the smallest in the first round.

Lachie Jackson, one of three men to have scored at least one try and a goal, is one of only six first-round Seagulls players who played A-grade for the club last season.

