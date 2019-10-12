Matt sets Olympic goal for 2020

Henry Hirst, Kobi Holden, Matt Davis, Gabrielle Vaggs, Lana Grant, Rachel McDonald, Mollie Skerman, Kade Gaudie and in the front row, Rohan McDonald, Liam Vaughan and Caiden Everingham.

Henry Hirst, Kobi Holden, Matt Davis, Gabrielle Vaggs, Lana Grant, Rachel McDonald, Mollie Skerman, Kade Gaudie and in the front row, Rohan McDonald, Liam Vaughan and Caiden Everingham.

SURF LIFE SAVING: Moore Park’s Matt Davis has conquered the world in surf lifesaving and now he is aiming to excel on another arena.

Davis will next year aim to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in swimming.

He made the announcement after coming to Bundaberg last weekend for a pool rescue clinic, teaching the next talented youngsters his tips and tricks.

“I will be solely focusing on Olympic trials in June,” he said after completing his early requirements next year.

“I will be racing the 50m, 100m, and 200m freestyle with a focus on 100m.”

But last weekend it was all about the children and teaching them skills and promoting the sport of pool rescue.

“I was providing a pool rescue clinic for the Bundaberg regions young life savers and running a new venture that I have created this year on promoting the sport of lifesaving in pool rescue to members of surf clubs throughout Queensland,” he said.

“Hopefully the next time I see them they are racing at a competition or trying to improve on what they’ve learnt at my clinic.

“It’s also always good to come home and see the family and old friends.”

Going by Davis’s plans for next year, he might not have much time to come back home.

The world record holder in the 100m rescue medley in pool rescue events, in a time of 58.82 seconds, is planning on heading to the same place he achieved the feat in 2017, the German Cup.

“I’m heading over to Doha in November for the Swimming World Cup and then on to Europe with the Australian lifesaving team to race at the German Cup and Orange Cup in the Netherlands,” he said.

“The last few months have been tough but progressive.”

Davis is hoping the next few months can be full of strong results after leaving his Palm Beach Surf Life Saving Club and joining Bond University to train with Richard Scarce.

“It’s great to train with such an elite squad made up of Australian Dolphin representatives,” he said.

“It really pushes me every day and brings me so much closer to my goals.”

And he believes the juniors in Bundaberg have every chance of joining him in future success in surf lifesaving.

“The interest shown by the kids on the weekend reminded me of the excitement I had for the sport at their age and they all showed potential,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter where you train or what club you are with if you have the goals and the drive you can achieve anything.”

The next meeting for Davis will be held from November 7 to 9.