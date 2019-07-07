Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Friday Training
Friday Training
Rugby League

Matt Gillett in doubt for Origin

by Chris Honnery
7th Jul 2019 12:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland's preparations for the State of Origin decider have copped a serious hit with news Matt Gillett is in serious doubt.

The Maroons veteran experienced groin soreness during Friday's field session and as a precaution was removed from the field.

He has undergone scans and is currently receiving treatment.

 

Matt Gillett has a groin injury. Adam Head
Matt Gillett has a groin injury. Adam Head

Queensland doctor Matt Hislop said medical staff would monitor his condition in the coming days.

"We will continue to provide treatment and assess his progress to give him every opportunity to play," Hislop said.

Gillett did not take part in Sunday's opposed training session with the Queensland Under 20s team as a precaution.

 

Matt Gillett. Picture: Adam Head
Matt Gillett. Picture: Adam Head

More Stories

Show More
matt gillett queensland maroons state of origin 2019 state of origin iii
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Police confirm identity of teenage fatal crash victim

    premium_icon Police confirm identity of teenage fatal crash victim

    Breaking Authorities have confirmed the identity of an 18-year-old Sunshine Coast man killed in a Bruce Highway crash north of the region overnight.

    Ripped apart: Photos show impact of fatal Childers crash

    premium_icon Ripped apart: Photos show impact of fatal Childers crash

    News Police are seeking information and investigations are continuing

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    News Don't get caught up in the excitement of tax time