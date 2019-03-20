Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Referee Matt Cecchin is back in the NRL.
Referee Matt Cecchin is back in the NRL.
Rugby League

Cecchin set for NRL return after death threat horror

by Steve Zemek
20th Mar 2019 10:46 AM

Six months after leaving Australia as a result of death threats, referee Matt Cecchin will return to the NRL field this weekend.

The veteran whistleblower has been named to take charge of Saturday's clash between Manly and Sydney Roosters at Lottoland.

Cecchin last year announced he would quit the NRL after being targeted in the wake of his performance in England's World Cup semi-final win over Tonga.

He denied Andrew Fifita a try which would have sent the Tongans into the final against Australia, prompting some fans to bombard him on social media.

 

Matt Cecchin is set to referee the Roosters clash with the Sea Eagles.
Matt Cecchin is set to referee the Roosters clash with the Sea Eagles.

Cecchin's decision to not award the try was later endorsed as correct.

He had planned to head to the English Super League in 2019 however a visa hiccup scuppered those plans.

He returned to Australia and oversaw a NSW Cup game last weekend before being asked to step up to first-grade once again this weekend.

More Stories

Show More
death threats matt cecchin nrl referee abuse rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Teen charged over emu attack

    premium_icon BREAKING: Teen charged over emu attack

    Breaking A TEENAGER filmed jumping the fence and harassing animals at Bundaberg's Alexandra Park Zoo has been handed two charges.

    FUTURE BUNDABERG: Best kept secret ideal for retirement

    premium_icon FUTURE BUNDABERG: Best kept secret ideal for retirement

    News We are not too hot, not too cold - just right

    Pitt: Card a move to curb our social woes

    premium_icon Pitt: Card a move to curb our social woes

    Politics MP says he looks forward to seeing results of trial

    Opportunity for 20 new apprentices in the region

    premium_icon Opportunity for 20 new apprentices in the region

    Politics Apprentice boost for Hinkler electorate

    • 20th Mar 2019 10:44 AM