Australia, meet your new Bachelor

AUSTRALIA, meet your next Bachelor.

Channel 10 has announced that Matt Agnew, 31, will be hitting our TV screens in his quest to find love this year.

The astrophysicist, who has a PhD, was raised in Adelaide and Perth but now lives in Melbourne and works at Swinburne University of Technology's Centre for Astrophysics and Supercomputing.

You may not know him now, but soon you will. Matt’s looking for a love that is out of this world 😍🌏#TheBachelorAU launching soon. pic.twitter.com/eDFDDEjHY8 — The Bachelor Aus 🌹 (@TheBachelorAU) March 6, 2019

In an interview with 10 Daily, Matt admitted the reality TV approach to romance was "unorthodox".

"It may be an unorthodox way to meet someone, but I think it'll be a sensational experience and make for a cracking 'how we met' story," he said.

"I've got a real 'do it once, do it right' mentality so I'll be making sure I throw myself into it, be vulnerable and enjoy what comes from that."

And for any women thinking of applying for the show, Matt's offered up a description of the kind of partner he's looking for.

"I think a lot of the characteristics are things everyone looks for to a degree. Someone who's supportive, compassionate, warm, caring, generous," he told The Daily Telegraph.

"Someone who's fun and doesn't mind being a bit silly."

Matt will be Australia's seventh Bachelor, following in the footsteps of Tim Robards, Blake Garvey, Sam Wood, Richie Strahan, Matty Johnson and, most recently, Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins.

The Honey Badger infamously dumped both finalists last season and walked away single.

Production on the new series began in Sydney this week, and the show is set to air later in the year.