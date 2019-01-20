Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alen Stajcic was sacked as coach of the Matildas on Saturday.
Alen Stajcic was sacked as coach of the Matildas on Saturday.
Soccer

‘Shocked and upset’: Kerr breaks silence on Stajcic sacking

20th Jan 2019 5:23 PM

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has broken her silence on the sacking of national team coach Alen Stajcic amid reports she had been 'gagged by the FFA.'

Just over 24 hours after a press conference was held to formally announce the departure of Stajcic as Matilads boss just five months prior to a World Cup, Kerr took to Twitter to react.

"I have not been gagged by the FFA," Kerr wrote on Twitter.

"I have not commented because I wasn't ready to comment while I am still shocked and upset. My trust was in Staj to lead us to the World Cup final & I believe he was the best coach for that. Thankful for everything his done for me and the team."

West Australian publication Perth Now had reported the striker was held back from commenting on the issue by the FFA, but it appears that wasn't the case.

More Stories

Show More
alen stajcic matildas sam kerr women's football

Top Stories

    Mia Bella Jewellery's brilliant move to Bundaberg

    premium_icon Mia Bella Jewellery's brilliant move to Bundaberg

    Business Detour to jewellery has put smiles on many faces

    Boy attacked by dingo pack on Fraser Island

    premium_icon Boy attacked by dingo pack on Fraser Island

    News The boy was returning to his camp site when set upon by dingoes

    The Bill Bus is coming to Bundy with Bill on it

    premium_icon The Bill Bus is coming to Bundy with Bill on it

    Politics The Bill Bus is coming to town with Bill on it

    Passion for wine flows

    premium_icon Passion for wine flows

    News Dry conditions makes for great grape season