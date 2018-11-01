Menu
Australia’s preparation for next year’s World Cup gets underway against Chile. Pic: Getty Images
Soccer

Matildas bring back big guns

by Tom Smithies
1st Nov 2018 11:26 AM
A FULL-STRENGTH Matildas squad will perform on home soil later this month, after coach Alen Stajcic recalled his leading names for the friendlies with Chile in Penrith and Newcastle on November 10 and 13 respectively.

Regulars Sam Kerr, Alanna Kennedy, Emily van Egmond and Katrina Gorry are all recalled after missing the games with France and England last month, with Stajcic trying to rest some players to avoid burnout in the build-up to next year's World Cup.

Chloe Logarzo will be among a near full-strength Matildas squad. Pic: Getty Images
Kennedy's recent surgery may yet rule her out, while forward Hayley Raso continues her rehab from a broken vertebrae suffered during the recent American club season.

Steph Catley also misses out after having a minor operation.

"Our upcoming matches against Chile represent a key part of our ongoing preparation for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in France," Stajcic said.

"With the draw for the tournament being held next month, it is vital that we continue to play and familiarise ourselves with a diverse range of opponents."

"Chile performed strongly at this year's Copa America and in October secured a win and draw against South Africa. They (Chile) will be a great challenge for us, but in front of large, vocal home crowds in Penrith and Newcastle I expect us to perform strongly," he said.

The Matildas hope to repeat the strong crowds that turned out for games in the same cities last year against Brazil.

