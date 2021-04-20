Menu
European Super League set to decimate Matildas
Soccer

Matildas, Kerr caught in Super League crossfire

by Marco Monteverde
20th Apr 2021 6:55 AM

The controversial formation of a European Super League could have ramifications for the Matildas ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Monday's announcement of a breakaway men's Super League involving at this stage 12 of Europe's biggest clubs ­- Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus ­- has rocked the football world.

UEFA has promised to ban players involved in the Super League from "any other competition at domestic, European or world level" and potentially deny them "the opportunity to represent their national teams".

And with a similar women's Super League planned, it spells bad news for the Matildas.

National captain Sam Kerr plays for Chelsea, while her Matildas teammates Alanna Kennedy (Tottenham), and Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Lydia Williams (all Arsenal) are also at proposed Super League clubs.

If the Asian Football Confederation follow UEFA's example by banning Super League players from international duty, the Matildas quintet would have to quit their teams to go to a non-Super League European club or return to the W-League to be eligible to pay at the 2023 Women's World Cup, which is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

 

The only current Socceroo who would be affected by an international ban would be Arsenal goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

A spokesman for players' union Professional Footballers Australia said no players had expressed concerns thus far.

Originally published as Matildas, Kerr caught in Super League crossfire

