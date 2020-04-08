Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann
Politics

Mathias Cormann resisting pay cut for MPs

by Daniel McCulloch
8th Apr 2020 11:34 AM

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann is digging in against growing calls for federal politicians to take a pay cut during the coronavirus crisis.

Senator Cormann has told the remuneration tribunal to institute a pay freeze but refuses to go further.

"Right now politicians are probably working harder than they ever have," he told ABC radio.

"This is the most intense period in my working life that I am going through, and I think it's the same for most if not all of my colleagues."

The federal parliament will meet on Wednesday to pass a $130 billion wage subsidy program designed to save six million jobs.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 economy editors picks mathias cormann pay cut politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Frontline Footballer: UK Doctor kicking goals in Wide Bay

        premium_icon Frontline Footballer: UK Doctor kicking goals in Wide Bay

        Health Beach, barbecues and football were part of life for Dr Ollie Post before the pandemic shut down sport

        Jabiru manufacturing masks in fight against Covid-19

        premium_icon Jabiru manufacturing masks in fight against Covid-19

        News Another Bundy company gets behind good cause

        Bundaberg couple speak of life in quarantine in Italy

        premium_icon Bundaberg couple speak of life in quarantine in Italy

        News Hearts are broken, as the beautiful country is in mourning and fear

        Paradise Dam inquiry hears last call

        premium_icon Paradise Dam inquiry hears last call

        News Chairman John Byrne and John Carter heard final submissions