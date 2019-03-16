Mates become rivals as juniors battle to be the best

YMCA'S Dylon Heycox will play in the U16 final today.

CRICKET: They might be good mates off the field but that will be put to one side today with silverware on the line.

The juniors will playoff for titles in under 12, under-14 and under-16 in the Bundaberg Cricket Association at Kendalls Flat.

In under-14 it will be a battle between The Waves and Brothers and while the clubs are rivals on the field, the players from both clubs are good mates.

"It should be a good tussle,” Brothers secretary David Boge said.

"All the boys play each other in Bundy rep cricket and for Wide Bay as well.”

Brothers won the only clash between the two but Boge said both sides could win.

It is a view shared by The Waves.

"They (Brothers) are a very good bowling outfit,” Waves coach Nick Catasti said.

"We've got a lot of depth but they are a young side. Some should be playing under-12.”

"But we're very confident.”

The Waves also have a side in the U12 final and face YMCA who finished the regular season on top with just two losses.

"It will be a tough game,” Waves U12 coach Troy Coates said.

"If our girls and boys bring their game and get a couple of early wickets we are in with a chance.

"If both teams bring their a game it should be a close finish.”

YMCA is also strong favourites for the U16 title as it faces Brothers.

The side defeated The Waves last week in the semis with Brothers winning after the match against Maryborough was abandoned.

Boge said Brothers could have an advantage when the format went from 40 overs to 50 overs in the final.

"Matt Jackson been batting pretty well so if he can get in there the 50 overs will help them,” he said.