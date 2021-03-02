Mater celebrates 75 years of caring for Bundaberg

One of Bundaberg’s hospitals is marking a special milestone this year, with celebrations set to take place throughout the coming months.

2021 marks 75 years since the Sisters of Mercy opened the Bundaberg Mater Hospital.

Celebrations began with Mater Chief Executive Officer Dr Peter Steer visiting the Bundaberg Mater Hospital today where he delivered sandwiches to thank staff.

One of the local hospital staff even made a cake to mark the special anniversary.

Mater Private Hospital Executive Officer Catherine Hackney said throughout the last 75 years the spirit and level of care has remained true to their values.

She said the hospital had kept pace with the advancements of medicine and technology throughout the years.

“What’s important to us is we stay contemporary, we stay safe, we keep with the times,” she said.

“But at the heart of what we at the Mater try to do is to care for the whole person, and that spirit of giving, care and hospitality is essential to the type of care we want to deliver for our patients.”

Mater CEO Dr Peter Steer and Mater Private Hospital Executive Officer Catherine Hackney.

Ms Hackney started her career at the Mater in Bundaberg as a nurse and has also worked overseas but has always come back to Bundaberg.

“There’s something very special, it’s part of a family and that’s the sort of culture I want to be part of,” she said.

“It’s the people that make it unique.”

The celebratory cake was made by one of the hospital staff.

Dr Steer said the 75th anniversary was a special occasion.

“Over the last nine months we’ve come together as one organisation with the joining up of all of the Maters across Queensland,” he said.

“It’s a special time and, perhaps, a special way to celebrate the extraordinary milestone.”

Dr Steer said it wasn’t the time for the hospitals to be running as independent organisations.

“The future of the Mater is extremely positive, we (the organisation) have a 120 year history serving community,” he said.

“The Sisters of Mercy are extraordinary courageous women who started with little and have built quite an extraordinary tradition, mission and organisation across this state.”

