Mat on his journey from cop, to health battle, to success

TEN years ago and at just 26-years of age, Mat Grills received earth-shattering news.

He was told he had a tumour and would need to undergo brain surgery straight away.

The devastating news would be a lot to hear, let alone when he and his partner Tegan were expecting their first child in November and he was only nine months in to his role as a police officer.

Following his recovery, Mr Grills made a few changes to his health and lifestyle.

"It was a really hectic time, but I'm just so lucky that I had so much support from police and my family," he said.

"That was a big part of my life and it's kind of what kickstarted me to live and encourage others to live healthy, sustainable and ethically responsible lives."

Mr Grills is also known as the 'tattoo runner' for his unique body art (including a skull and crossbone that resembled a watermelon and two bananas) and participation in ultra-marathons over the last 11 years, running distances from 40km to 320km.

His Bargara based cafe, The Journey, has been open for almost three years, but things haven't always been easy, which is why he will be one of the incredible TED-X speakers in Bundaberg on September 20.

"Anybody is capable of any dream they have and whether that's business, sport, family, no dream is too big," he said.

"The Journey has taken (Tegan and I) years upon years and sometimes people just see the Z and not the A to Z, but it doesn't just happen overnight.

"My parents taught me that anything worth while having takes time and hard work and we all take the knocks and get smashed but you have to keep going."

To purchase your tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2kguSAA.

The Journey is located at 13b/5 Bauer St.