Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Selina Ungermann selling Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream at the Ekka.
Selina Ungermann selling Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream at the Ekka. Thomas Pearce
Business

Masterchef serving up Ipswich to the state

Geoff Egan
by
16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR six months the Ungermann Brothers ice cream has been an Ipswich sweet tooth's secret.

That might all be about to change with the gourmet ice cream shop spruiking its trade to Queensland at the Ekka.

Ungermann Brothers, the brain child of former Masterchef star Ben Ungermann, has been operating out of 88 Limestone in the Ipswich CBD where it has salted caramel and bacon; fairy bread; and lavender and honeycomb in its range.

Ungermann Brothers staff member Tom Pearce said the unique flavours had been a hit.

"It's been absolutely awesome. It's great to come to the Ekka and really show people from Brisbane and around Queensland just what we are doing in Ipswich," he said.

Ben Ungermann's sister Selina, who was selling ice cream at the Ekka, said salted caramel and bacon as well as fairy bread flavours had proven the most popular with show goers.

Ungermann Brothers has been among a string of boutique food and drink offerings that have opened in the Ipswich CBD.

Mr Pearce said the Ipswich store had remained busy even when the mercury had fallen.

"We thought sales might slow down over winter, but we've had a lot of people coming to the shop even when the temperature has been around zero," he said. -NewsRegional

88 limestone ben ungermann ekka 2018 ice cream ungermann brothers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Labor candidate for Hinkler announced

    premium_icon Labor candidate for Hinkler announced

    Politics A JOURNEY from teaching to politics was not one Richard Pascoe had originally imagined for himself.

    • 16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Awake during brain op, but not sick enough for Centrelink?

    premium_icon Awake during brain op, but not sick enough for Centrelink?

    News Man's battle for payment

    • 16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy boy set for TV spot

    premium_icon Bundy boy set for TV spot

    Entertainment Comedian to appear in hit series Taboo

    • 16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    $100m Powerball sets Aussie record

    premium_icon $100m Powerball sets Aussie record

    News The winner is announced tonight

    • 16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners