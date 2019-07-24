MasterChef runner-up reveals next move

QUEENSLAND cook Tessa Boersma may have missed out on the title of MasterChef Australia but she has scored coveted new gig working in the kitchen at one of Brisbane's hottest dining spots.

The former criminal statistician, 27, came second to Sydney's Larissa Takchi - the youngest winner in MasterChef Australia history at age 22 - in Tuesday night's Grand Finale and collected $30,000 in prize money. Victoria's Simon Toohey, 32, came in third place, securing $20,000.

Tessa, who quit her previous job while filming the show, told Confidential she "felt like a winner anyway" after taking a job at Arc Dining and Wine Bar offered to her off the back of doing work experience there, training under head chef Alanna Sapwell, who collected Chef of the Year at The Courier-Mail Food Awards on Monday night.

MasterChef Australia 2019’s top three Simon, Larissa and Tessa. Picture: Supplied by Network Ten.

"I think getting accolades within the MasterChef kitchen is great but when you come out into the real world and getting that real life advice and congratulations, that has really made me back myself," she said.

"Alana has said she was amazed at how I'm going and I feel like it has solidified the fact I am where I am meant to be."

Tessa said she had many other ideas she wanted to run with - including a website featuring recipes - but was still trying to work out what she really wanted to focus on.

"I always use that analogy that it (MasterChef) like being chucked in a washing machine and then being thrown out and told to walk straight and I'm still working out how to walk straight," she said.

MasterChef runner-up Tessa Boersma. Picture: Supplied by Network Ten.

She said she was "so happy" for Larissa, who won $250,000 and a column in Delicious for coming out on top.

"We've all worked so hard to get to that position (in the finale) so we knew whoever got it deserved it 100 per cent," she said.

"I'm still so proud of myself for making it to second place.

"I'm just so thankful I got to experience it and, at the end of the day, I learnt so much so there is no way I could look at it as negative."

Larissa Takchi wins MasterChef 2019. Picture: supplied by Network Ten.

Tessa is the fifth runner-up in a row for Queensland following Ben Borsht coming in second last year, Ben Ungermann in 2017, Matt Sinclair in 2016 and Georgia Barnes in 2015.

Although 2016 winner Elena Duggan was Queensland-born, she represented New South Wales when she competed on the show.