'Masterchef' pills bought on dark web

A man has been busted with MDMA pills sporting the Masterchef logo.

A PILE of ecstasy pills police busted young Lachlan Allbon with had been bought online from the "dark web".

The pills, sporting the Masterchef logo, were found in his bedroom during a police search, Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard.

Allbon, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of drug utensils, possession of cannabis on May 31, and unlawful possession of methylamphetamine (MDMA).

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said police found a clip seal bag in the glovebox of Allbon's car which held a small amount of cannabis and seeds. Cannabis was also found at his house, and the 30 MDMA pills with the Masterchef logo in his bedroom.

"He says he was buying in bulk off the dark web for his own use," Snr Const Klaassen said.

"He says he had four daily."

The court heard Allbon had been sentenced to two years' probation in December 2016 for possession of dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

Defence lawyer Edwina Rowan said he had a history of drug use and previously reported having delusions. She said Allbon was now getting assistance for polysubstance abuse.

Allbon sought a conviction not be recorded because his family travels overseas for holidays and that was important to them.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Allbon had co-operated with police but it would seem he had been consuming a significant amount of drugs at the time of his offending.

"I don't need to tell you the role that these drugs may have in your being mentally unwell," Ms Merrin said.

"It is very important that you address your drug use. You accept you have polysubstance drug abuse issues and have other (health) conditions."

Ms Merrin said probation and parole stated he had been compliant with existing orders, but he had reoffended.

She gave him another opportunity because of his youth and sentenced him to a 12-month probation order.

A conviction was not recorded.