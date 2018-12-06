MasterChef finalist opens new restaurant on Northern Rivers

FINE DINING: Sydney born chef and London restaurateur and MasterChef finalist Bonny Porter will open Bounty in Brunswick Heads on Friday.

YOUNG MasterChef finalist Bonny Porter is gearing up to open her first Australian restaurant in Brunswick Heads this Friday.

New restaurant, Bounty, overlooks the Simpson Creek and will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, and dinner Thursday to Sunday.

The Sydney born London chef said the 80-seat "wholesome" restaurant with both indoor and outdoor seating was an entirely new concept and would incorporate a casual takeaway affair during the day with a more sophisticated dining service in the evenings.

David Lovett, ex-Uccello chef and 100-mile table, will be coming on board as head chef of Bounty, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the kitchen.

"We have a really strong team behind Bounty, and are very excited to be bringing a brand new dining concept to the Brunswick Heads area," Miss Porter said.

"Bounty will be a destination that brings people together around a common love of simple food done well in the small seaside village that Bruns is.

"The name Bounty speaks to the land and the sea, with its menu items reflecting this."

Takeaway offerings at Bounty will see a selection of sweet and savoury options for both breakfast and lunch including David's signature focaccia, Bonny's Swedish cardamom buns, season salads as well as a selection of baguettes and sandwiches.

Evening menus will reflect family-style feasting, with all dishes designed to share. Drawing on inspiration from her travels and time in UK, the innovative evening menu will be categorised into land, sea, garden and pantry showcasing the best in local and seasonal produce.

Dishes will include Boon Farm dandelion & Ossau-Iraty, Saskia Beer Spatchcock, Ballina prawns, brownie gelato served in a waffle cone with Persian fairy floss and more.

The Sydney-born chef started her career at Neil Perry's Rockpool Bar & Grill where she completed a three-year apprenticeship, before appearing as the youngest finalist ever on MasterChef Australia: Professionals at the age of 23. It was here she came to the attention of British chef, restaurateur and television personality Marco Pierre White who encouraged her to pursue her cooking dreams in London.

In 2013 Miss Porter took a bold step and headed over to London where she worked in the kitchen at the Arts Club in Mayfair and Village East in Bermondsey.

Two years later Bonny opened her first solo restaurant Balls & Company in Soho after identifying a gap in the market.

Earlier this year, Bonny sold Balls & Company Soho and headed back to Australia to be closer to family while planning to open Bounty.