Major project at Elliott Heads.
Major project at Elliott Heads.
Council News

MASTER PLAN: 2 stages of Elliott Heads Foreshore to be done

28th Jun 2018 10:35 AM
THE council will invest $4million to complete two stages of the Elliott Heads Foreshore Master Plan.

Divisional representative councillor Scott Rowleson said Elliott Heads is a family-friendly holiday destination and the improvements will enhance its appeal.

"About six years ago the council developed a master plan to improve the foreshore area through a staged development as funding permitted," he said.

"The original master plan was developed to an optimum design incorporating feedback gained through extensive consultation with user groups and the community."

 

Major project at Elliott Heads.
Major project at Elliott Heads.

Last year the council was successful in its application to the State Government's Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program (LGGSP) for $1.6 million to assist with the completion of Stage 1 and all of Stage 2.

The grant represents 40 per cent of the total required project funding of just over $4 million, with the council to contribute the balance of just over $2.4 million.

"Outcomes delivered through the funding will include pathways, formalised car parking, improved landscaping, streetscape improvements, additional shade shelter, picnic areas and signage," Cr Rowleson said.

"The costs associated with drainage, water and electricity upgrades will also be funded and the project will be completed by June 2019.

"There are still two further stages to the master plan.

 

Major project at Elliott Heads.
Major project at Elliott Heads.

"This $4 million investment will assist in showcasing the immense value and potential of Elliott Heads to a broader audience."

The council plans some minor changes to the current master plan by having a small section of the car park layout amended to incorporate additional parking near the kiosk and for a small loading zone to allow for personal watercraft to be loaded and unloaded near the river mouth.

