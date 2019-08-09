Master body clock nighmares: Hit snooze on sleep disorders

THERE'S nothing like waking up refreshed in the morning from a good night's sleep, but for some people that's not always the case.

This week is Sleep Awareness Week and it's the perfect time to put issues such as sleep apnoea, fatigue and shift work sleep disorder in the spotlight.

Bundaberg's GenesisCare sleep therapist Frances O'Brien said shift workers had to battle against their body clocks to sleep when they should traditionally be awake.

"While the rest of us are going to bed they're trying to get through that by being alert and bright when the body is saying no you should be resting,” she said.

"Shift workers over time might be able to adjust their body clock but many of them are developing what we call shift work sleep disorders.

"Some of them might only sleep four hours during the day while we get our normal eight hours at night, they're getting disturbed by things such as their phones, or visitors or by it being too bright. "They can have trouble concentrating on things they're doing and also lack of energy, irritability and even depression.”

She said they were seeing shift work disorder develop across many occupations such as nurses, truck, train and bus drivers and fly in fly out miners. However she said the condition was becoming better known.

"We all tend to have more of a conversation about it, your partner might say something, people are more happy to talk about it,” she said.

"I think there's more education out there about it now than five or 10 years ago.”

Ms O'Brien shared her tips for getting a good night's sleep.

"Try and keep to the same times if you can, don't use your phone in the bedroom before bed and try and limit your use before bed,” she said.

"Keep your room cool, being too hot is really uncomfortable, and make sure your room is dark.”