Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey (back left), Bundaberg Regional Council division four councillor Helen Blackburn, Bulls Masters Managing Director Jimmy Maher, Bundaberg Cricket Association's Shaun Rose with Takalvans Dale Rethamel, Searle's RV's Ben Seale, Betta's Wade Abbott and Parkland's Bill Moorhead. Shane Jones
Master blasters are back

5th Dec 2018 12:04 PM
CRICKET: The Bulls are officially back and coming in a bigger way next year in the Rum City.

The Bulls Masters are returning to Bundaberg next year for another T20 game against an invitational Bundaberg side.

But they won't be here for a couple of days, some of Queensland's best ever players in cricket will be here for almost week from February 27 to March 3.

"Last year we found, through Queensland Cricket, with our school visits that there was a lot more schools that wanted us,” Bulls Masters Managing Director Jimmy Maher said.

"We've added an extra day to accommodate those people and to get to more schools.”

The clinics will be held on Friday March 1 before a gala dinner is held later that night at the Bundaberg Multiplex.

The T20 match is on Saturday with some of Queensland's best set to come for a visit.

Former Australian Diamond Laura Geitz will be here for the dinner with Allan Langer before Andy Bichel, Andrew Symonds and Darren Lehmann put on the pads on Saturday to show the crowd they have still got it despite retiring from the game.

"It's his (Lehmann) first time to Bundy,” he said. "We make him a bonafide Bulls Master because he coached Queensland to win the Sheffield Shield.” Maher said the event wouldn't be possible without the help of the Bundaberg Regional Council, who have provided $20,000 for the event.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said there are no excuses for people not to turn up.

"It's a great opportunities for youngsters in the community to be able to come out and see these legends,” he said.

"To have them here in Bundaberg is a fantastic feat and we really thank everyone involved.” The Bulls play Bundaberg on March 2 at Salter Oval.

bulls masters bundaberg cricket association salter oval
