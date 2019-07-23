Master Blaster could be back for the Bulls Masters

BACK AGAIN: Ava Lutz was over the moon after getting her cricket ball signed by Chris Lynn. The Brisbane Heat star could return to Bundy next year.

CRICKET: One of the most explosive players in the world of cricket could be back in Bundaberg next year.

Brisbane Heat player Chris Lynn might be in the Rum City again at the end of February when the Bulls Masters pay the region another visit.

At their second general meeting on Monday night, the Bundaberg Cricket Association said Lynn was keen to return.

The association also revealed they were looking at getting former Australian, Queensland and NRL great Johnathan Thurston to be a guest speaker at the gala dinner for the Bulls Masters.

Bundaberg will welcome the Bulls Masters on February 28 and 29 next year, with the game to be held on Saturday.

The fixture is going to be held two weeks before the finals start in Bundaberg cricket.

The grand final next season will be held on the second to last weekend in March with the finals starting March 14.

It was confirmed at the meeting with the start of the season on September 21.

The competition will start with two rounds of matches before a week off in the first week of October for the Bulls Masters T20 Challenge that will be held in Bundy for the first time.

The BCA is expected to run three divisions, just like last season, with each to hold a competition in T20 and one-day cricket.

But when each starts and how each is run has not been decided yet.

The BCA will send a calendar to each club of what it hopes will be the program for the season in the next week.

The Bundy clubs can then request changes and amendments before the next meeting on August 19.

The junior season will start on October 12 with finals to be held on March 14.

The juniors will be having grades in under-12A, under-12B, under-14 and under-16.