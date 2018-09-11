Massive wind farm project reaches milestone

MILESTONE: The substation for the Coopers Gap wind farm has been completed by Powerlink.

MILESTONE: The substation for the Coopers Gap wind farm has been completed by Powerlink. Powerlink

A KEY piece of infrastructure in the Coopers Gap Wind Farm project north-west of Toowoomba has been finished.

Government-owned operator Powerlink finished work on the 275kV substation connected to the massive wind farm, enabling the project to start producing energy once the rest of the infrastructure was completed.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said the substation was a major milestone for Queensland's renewable energies.

"Cooper's Gap will generate up to 440MW of renewable energy - the equivalent of powering a city the size of Ipswich," he said.

"Queensland has led the way with large-scale solar farm development, but ongoing work at the Coopers Gap Wind Farm highlights the expansion of wind power.

"The economic benefits of large-scale renewable projects are far-reaching."

The substation will step up the voltage generated from 33kV to its maximum output once the 23 wind turbines were installed and generating power toward the end of 2019.

"Coopers Gap will create up to 200 jobs during construction, while Powerlink's grid connection works supported 52 jobs," Mr Lynham said.

"Coopers Gap is just one of more than $5 billion worth of large-scale renewable energy projects that are operational, committed or underway in Queensland, creating more than 4600 jobs."

Powerlink acting chief executive Kevin Kehl said Powerlink was proud to play a key role in connecting one of Australia's largest wind farms to the electricity grid.