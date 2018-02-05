Menu
Massive turtle rescue effort filmed

TURTLE RESCUE: It took about 10 people a quarter of an hour to rescue this green turtle.
TURTLE RESCUE: It took about 10 people a quarter of an hour to rescue this green turtle. Gillian Thomas
Emma Reid
by

A GREEN turtle on Lady Musgrave Island is lucky to be a live after it became stranded in last week's king tide.

The turtle's lifeless body was found flipped upside down and tangled in mangroves some 30 metres from the ocean's edge on January 31.

A guided tour group from the 1770 Reef just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

A women heard a strange noise above the sound of the seasonal bird squawks and went to check it out.

She found the large female turtle and alerted others.

It took about a quarter of an hour and 10 men to free the marine animal.

Island tour guide Marcus Webber led the turtle rescue, which was filmed.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It was a race against the clock as the tide was going out and the group feared they would not get her back in the water in time.

On the footage you can hear people asking if they could just pick her up and put her back in the water.

"She's 100 kilograms; that's the problem,” Mr Webber said.

"But she does need that water today.”

TURTLE RESCUE: It took about 10 people a quarter of an hour to rescue this green turtle after it was stranded upside down in mangroves on Lady Musgrave Island at the end of January. These are stills from the video which was posted on You Tube.
TURTLE RESCUE: It took about 10 people a quarter of an hour to rescue this green turtle after it was stranded upside down in mangroves on Lady Musgrave Island at the end of January. These are stills from the video which was posted on You Tube. Gillian Thomas

His knowledge of the sea creature shone through as he told the tourist how to calm her down by placing his warm hand on her head.

The group's combined strength was enough to flip the turtle over and slowly move her to the water's edge.

Here it was apparent the turtle was dehydrated and lacked strength.

"She doesn't have any major injuries,” Mr Webber told the group as they waited for her to take a drink and make a move.

"The further we can get her out the better, or she will bake.”

TURTLE RESCUE: It took about 10 people a quarter of an hour to rescue this green turtle after it was stranded upside down in mangroves on Lady Musgrave Island at the end of January. These are stills from the video which was posted on You Tube.
TURTLE RESCUE: It took about 10 people a quarter of an hour to rescue this green turtle after it was stranded upside down in mangroves on Lady Musgrave Island at the end of January. These are stills from the video which was posted on You Tube. Gillian Thomas

Mr Webber thanked the woman who found her, saying without the intervention the turtle would have perished.

1770 Reef manager Katrina Mergard

said the high tides at the end of last month were the likely reason why the turtle became stuck.

"It was the first tour of the day when they found her,” she said.

"Reports were that she was there at least a few hours upside down.

"It was great the whole rescue was videoed step by step as it unfolded.”

TURTLE RESCUE: It took about 10 people a quarter of an hour to rescue this green turtle after it was stranded upside down in mangroves on Lady Musgrave Island at the end of January. These are stills from the video which was posted on You Tube.
TURTLE RESCUE: It took about 10 people a quarter of an hour to rescue this green turtle after it was stranded upside down in mangroves on Lady Musgrave Island at the end of January. These are stills from the video which was posted on You Tube. Gillian Thomas

The woman who filmed the rescue, Gillian Thomas uploaded it to social media and the tale has now travelled back to the United Kingdom, where she is from.

Ms Mergard said that after the turtle was placed near the water's edge is was left by the group. It had swum away when a second group returned.

"It was a happy ending for the old girl,” she said.

