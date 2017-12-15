Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Massive truck fire closes lane on Bruce Hwy

FULLY ABLAZE: The truck on fire near the Tannum Sands turnoff on the Bruce Hwy.
FULLY ABLAZE: The truck on fire near the Tannum Sands turnoff on the Bruce Hwy. Brock Rode
Andrew Thorpe
by

8.04AM: THE driver of the truck which caught fire on the Bruce Hwy this morning managed to escape the vehicle with no injuries.

Police are directing traffic through the southbound lane, alternating in both directions, however anyone hoping to drive past the incident should expect significant delays.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there was no timeframe available yet as to when the highway might be fully reopened, but he estimated it may be several more hours.

7.44AM: A TRUCK is fully ablaze on the Bruce Hwy and has been burning for over an hour and a half, according to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

The truck is sitting partially in the northbound lane near the Tannum Sands turnoff at Benaraby.

The highway's northbound lane has been closed, though the southbound lane is being opened intermittently to traffic, according to a QFES spokeswoman.

Police are conducting traffic control at the scene.

The incident was initially called in as a grocery truck fire around 6.30am, but due to the advanced stage of the blaze firefighters have been unable to confirm this.

Four fire crews are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

Topics:  bruce hwy editors picks gladstone roads gladstone traffic

Gladstone Observer
AusPost miss the mark by 16,000kms with Christmas greeting

AusPost miss the mark by 16,000kms with Christmas greeting

MOORE Park Beach's Fiona Bugler is scratching her head after a Christmas card destined for Scotland arrived at her place.

NBN Co is speeding up and cutting prices after backlash

NBN Co workers have been doing 80,000 connections a month.

NBN Co is overhauling its prices, pushing faster, cheaper packages

More misconduct complaints upheld against mayor

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor, Chris Loft.

It brings Cr Loft's total misconduct complaint count to seven.

Not long now for OP results

BRIGHT FUTURE: Bundaberg Christian College students Joel Muller, Brad Hokin and Matthew Haaksma are looking forward to their OP results on Saturday.

Students optimistic about their futures

Local Partners