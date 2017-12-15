BREAKING: Massive truck fire closes lane on Bruce Hwy

FULLY ABLAZE: The truck on fire near the Tannum Sands turnoff on the Bruce Hwy.

8.04AM: THE driver of the truck which caught fire on the Bruce Hwy this morning managed to escape the vehicle with no injuries.

Police are directing traffic through the southbound lane, alternating in both directions, however anyone hoping to drive past the incident should expect significant delays.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there was no timeframe available yet as to when the highway might be fully reopened, but he estimated it may be several more hours.

7.44AM: A TRUCK is fully ablaze on the Bruce Hwy and has been burning for over an hour and a half, according to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

The truck is sitting partially in the northbound lane near the Tannum Sands turnoff at Benaraby.

The highway's northbound lane has been closed, though the southbound lane is being opened intermittently to traffic, according to a QFES spokeswoman.

Police are conducting traffic control at the scene.

The incident was initially called in as a grocery truck fire around 6.30am, but due to the advanced stage of the blaze firefighters have been unable to confirm this.

Four fire crews are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.