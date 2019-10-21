Massive tree crushes car on busy street

RESIDENTS and the area councillor say it's lucky no one was injured or killed when a massive tree toppled over and crushed a car on a busy Runaway Bay street on Sunday afternoon.

A car was crushed when a large tree toppled on Bayview Street at Runaway Bay about 4pm on Sunday. Picture: Cr Kristyn Boulton

Gold Coast City Council Division 4 councillor Kristyn Boulton said she was "so glad no one was seriously injured" when the mammoth palm tree fell on Bayview Street about 4pm.

"Please take care if you find yourself here in our Runaway Bay Area," Cr Boulton wrote on her Facebook page.

"So glad no-one was out walking that very popular path!"

Cr Boulton told curious commenters the owners of the car were "not aware as yet".

The damage to the car appears extensive in photographs, but it's fortunate it was not occupied when the tree came crashing down.

It's not known what caused the fall, but south-south easterly winds were blowing up to 57km/h about 4pm Sunday afternoon, reports the Bureau of Meteorology.

One resident told Cr Boulton he was driving through the area Wednesday night and council workers were "at that exact same spot dealing with a water pipe problem".

He speculated the fall may be related, but Cr Boulton said arborists would have to weigh in.

The council handles tree maintenance in nature strips, public reserves, parks and gardens, and its workers will remove the tree.