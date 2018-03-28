Massive tobacco raid update: Police seize drugs in Bundy

FOLLOWING last week's massive tobacco raids, police today executed two more search warrants in the Bundaberg region.

Bundaberg CIB Detective Sergeant Andrew Self said warrants were executed on a property on Hargraves St, Bundaberg and Pine Creek Rd, Pine Creek.

Det Sgt Self said police seized two to three kilograms of cannabis and a number of plants. A 50-year-old man is expected to be charged later today with drug production and possession in relation to the cannabis.

"This follows on from the tobacco raids,” Det Sgt Self said.

A spokeswoman for the Australian Tax Office, the lead agency in last week's tobacco raids, said the ATO was unable to comment on "ongoing investigations”.

Last week, more than $60 million worth of illegally-grown tobacco was found and destroyed in the region in the country's biggest bust.

Part of the illegal tobacco haul in the Bundaberg region. contributed

Police and Border Force officers raided properties at Pine Creek and North Isis, south of Bundaberg, following an 18-month investigation.

About 53.5 acres of tobacco was located in various states from seedlings to ready to be harvested crop.

Authorities said 30 tonnes of tobacco plants as well as 45,000 seedlings were destroyed.