Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.
A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.
News

Massive smoke plume causes Bruce Highway delays

Sarah Barnham
by
23rd Sep 2018 11:49 AM

A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion as a thick blanket of smoke drifts towards the Bruce Highway.

A paddock at a construction site on Laxton Rd has gone up in flames, with just under half a hectare affected.

 

A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.
A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said two urban units were on scene and a further three rural fire trucks were on their way.

He said the fire was causing visibility concerns for motorists and Queensland Police had been notified.

It is likely officers will guide traffic southbound near the Caloundra exit.

bruce highway editors picks fire rural firefighters sunshine coast urban firefighters
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    THE ICE DEBATE: Rehab or no rehab?

    premium_icon THE ICE DEBATE: Rehab or no rehab?

    Health DRUG and substance abuse has become an uphill battle for many Australian communities, Bundaberg included.

    UPDATE: One lane closed after Bargara crash

    UPDATE: One lane closed after Bargara crash

    Breaking Police crews redirect traffic after head-on collision in Bargara

    Spike in Bundy dog owners not registering pets

    premium_icon Spike in Bundy dog owners not registering pets

    News More than 4000 reminder notices issued

    Firetruck rollover that injured 2 fireys under investigation

    Firetruck rollover that injured 2 fireys under investigation

    News WATCH: Firetruck rollover causes havoc at strawberry festival

    Local Partners