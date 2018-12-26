Massive sales hit the shelves

SALES GALORE: Wallace Bishop diamond specialist Cindy Collins and store manager Joann Warburton are predicting massive Boxing Day crowds at Stockland shopping centre today.

CHRISTMAS is the season for giving, and today is the day retailers give back to consumers.

Boxing Day is one of the biggest sales days of the year, and Wallace Bishop store manager Joann Warburton expects shoppers will be out in force to bag a bargain.

"We've got super specials for Boxing Day,” Ms Warburton said.

"There's good discounts up to 70 per cent off, so it's a big save, especially on your bigger priced items.

"It's the sale of the year.”

Ms Warburton said this year's Christmas season had its ups and downs, which she put down to natural disasters in the region.

"The weather and with the fires, when anything like that happens it always seems to affect trade a little bit,” she said.

But crowds were out in full force on Christmas Eve, with jewellery staff run off their feet trying to serve all of their customers.

Jewellery is always an easy go-to gift for mothers and sisters, and it seems to have maintained its popularity.

"Gold has been going really well, especially earrings, and we've sold quite a few rings and chains,” Ms Warburton said.

The store manager also let slip there may be a few new fiancees out on the town today, after personally helping a few young men choose their partner's engagement rings for a Christmas surprise.

"It's always exciting to help someone with that, that's always a highlight and it's really special to help someone with that,” she said.

It seemed gift wrapping also followed the declining trend of gift buying this year.

Moore Park Surf Life Saving Club's John Davis was literally wrapping up the volunteer gift wrapping service on Monday after spending a long four weeks in the centre.

Mr Davis said the service had been operating out of Stockland for more than 15 years and noticed this Christmas had been a little quieter than previous years.

Hinkler Central centre manager Renee Pukallus said customers had also been hitting the shops in town to grab their last-minute gifts.

"The lead-up to Christmas has been a great success and feedback from our retailers suggests the Boxing Day sales period will prove to be just as popular as customers take full advantage of the fantastic range of savings and discounts on offer,” Ms Pukallus said.

"With Centre-wide sales continuing throughout the month of January, Bundaberg locals are sure to find Hinkler Central the convenient choice for shopping this sale season,” she said.

SALES

BIG W

Dyson V6 Cord-free $299, save $150

50 per cent off Tefal cookware, Russell Hobbs appliances, Tontine quilts and pillows and left-over Christmas stock

30 per cent off Sony products

SPOTLIGHT

50 per cent off ready-to-hand roller and venetian blinds

40 per cent off all fabric

Up to 50 per cent off all manchester

ALDI

Four-person tent with porch $99.95

3m pop-up gazebo $69.95