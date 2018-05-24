MASSIVE SALE: Mitre 10 all set for big opening

READY: Jaye Lawson, Laurence Moidin, Chloe Smith, Tanya Cefai, Greg Johnson and Tyla Cox are excited for Mitre 10 to open its doors this Saturday.

READY: Jaye Lawson, Laurence Moidin, Chloe Smith, Tanya Cefai, Greg Johnson and Tyla Cox are excited for Mitre 10 to open its doors this Saturday. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THE newest hardware store to open in Bundaberg isn't just bringing a fresh option for local shoppers, it's also providing 15 local jobs to the region.

Sunshine Mitre 10 is opening its doors on Saturday and will feature a massive grand opening sale with "not to be repeated prices".

CEO Travis Cunnane said the new store represented a long term multi-million-dollar commitment "to provide the most outstanding hardware retail and trade offer in the region".

"To celebrate there will also be thousands of dollars in gift cards given away through 'random acts of kindness' to customers there on the day so make sure you're there for all the festivities," he said.

"The sale will continue all weekend but get in early so you don't miss out on all the celebrations, and the great grand opening bargains.

The new store, which has been completely refurbished at 1 Electra St, is taking over from what used to be the old site for much-loved Cooper's Home Hardware. The area has been empty since former owner and now-councillor Steve Cooper announced he was closing Cooper's Home Hardware after 25 years in December.

Mr Cunnane said Sunshine Mitre 10 was employing locals to serve local builders, tradies and DIY/retail customers. He said the store's commitments were to provide the best service and lots of stock in an easily accessible layout.

The new store will feature a new Paint Colour Centre, the latest range of power tools, outdoor power equipment and a garden centre.

"Our new trade drive through will offer a comprehensive selection of trade timber and sheeting products in conjunction with the latest ranging of trade fasteners and building supplies," Mr Cunnane said.

The sale will continue over the weekend with the store open from 8am to 4pm on Saturday and 9am t0 2pm on Sunday.